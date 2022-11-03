Huron-up for MEDEVAC mad-dash

Airmen assigned to the 8th Medical Group load a mock-casualty onto a C-12 Huron during training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2022. Casualty scenarios involving aircraft evacuation usually involve larger cargo planes, but training with an unusual airframe ensures Wolf Pack’s medics stay proficient in safe and effective casualty care, no matter the situation or circumstance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

