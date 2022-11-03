Huron-up for MEDEVAC mad-dash

Airmen assigned to the 8th Medical Group prepare to load a mock-casualty onto a C-12 Huron during training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2022. Constantly training a variety of casualty scenarios ensures the Wolf Pack’s medics stay proficient in safe and effective casualty care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

