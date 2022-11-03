Huron-up for MEDEVAC mad-dash

Airmen assigned to the 8th Medical Group load a mock-casualty onto a medical transportation bus at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2022. Constantly training casualty scenarios ensures the Wolf Pack’s medics stay proficient in safe and effective casualty care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

