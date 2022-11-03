Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huron-up for MEDEVAC mad-dash [Image 1 of 7]

    Huron-up for MEDEVAC mad-dash

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 8th Medical Group load a mock-casualty onto a medical transportation bus at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2022. Constantly training casualty scenarios ensures the Wolf Pack’s medics stay proficient in safe and effective casualty care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

    Medical
    Stretcher
    Litter
    C-12
    MED
    8 MDG

