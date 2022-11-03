Airmen assigned to the 8th Medical Group drag a casualty mannequin to a C-12 Huron during training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2022. Constantly training a variety of casualty scenarios ensures the Wolf Pack’s medics stay proficient in safe and effective casualty care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 04:00
|Photo ID:
|7096513
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-TE443-0104
|Resolution:
|4715x3299
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Huron-up for MEDEVAC mad-dash [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
