31st LRS TMO creates pathways for worldwide support

A five-ton truck and cargo pallet are loaded onto a trailer to be shipped to 31st Fighter Wing Airmen deployed to eastern Europe at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2022. The cargo pallet contained mobility bags and medical supplies and was shipped to deployed 31st Fighter Wing Airmen in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 03.04.2022
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT