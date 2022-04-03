A cargo pallet is loaded onto a trailer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2022. The cargo pallet contained mobility bags and medical supplies and was shipped to deployed 31st Fighter Wing Airmen in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 03:25
|Photo ID:
|7096479
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-ZR251-1074
|Resolution:
|6191x4422
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st LRS TMO creates pathways for worldwide support [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st LRS TMO creates pathways for worldwide support
