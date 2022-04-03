Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st LRS TMO creates pathways for worldwide support [Image 4 of 5]

    31st LRS TMO creates pathways for worldwide support

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An off-base contracted employee secures a cargo pallet onto a trailer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2022. The 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management section sent cargo such as trucks, medical supplies, computer equipment, mobility bags and more to deployed members in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 03:25
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    31st LRS TMO creates pathways for worldwide support

    NATO
    USAFE
    truck
    TMO
    31st LRS
    europeansupport2022

