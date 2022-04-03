An off-base contracted employee secures a cargo pallet onto a trailer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2022. The 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron Traffic Management section sent cargo such as trucks, medical supplies, computer equipment, mobility bags and more to deployed members in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|03.04.2022
|03.17.2022 03:25
|7096480
|220304-F-ZR251-1083
|6105x4361
|2.33 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|0
This work, 31st LRS TMO creates pathways for worldwide support [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st LRS TMO creates pathways for worldwide support
