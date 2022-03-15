31st LRS TMO creates pathways for worldwide support

Photo By Senior Airman Brooke Moeder | A five-ton truck and cargo pallet are loaded onto a trailer to be shipped to 31st...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brooke Moeder | A five-ton truck and cargo pallet are loaded onto a trailer to be shipped to 31st Fighter Wing Airmen deployed to eastern Europe at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2022. The cargo pallet contained mobility bags and medical supplies and was shipped to deployed 31st Fighter Wing Airmen in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder) see less | View Image Page

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – The 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Traffic Management section is one of many units supporting deployed 31st Fighter Wing members in Eastern Europe.



The 31st LRS TMO section provides ships provisions such as trucks, medical supplies, aircraft tools, computer equipment, mobility bags and more.



“TMO is the backbone to keep the jets and supplies moving in and out of the countries to support all operations from the ground to the sky,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Angela Duff, 31st LRS TMO superintendent. “During this time, we are supporting deployed members by sending equipment and supplies needed to perform their jobs and keep them safe. These items are crucial to our NATO support mission.”



The 31st FW’s multi-capable Airmen stand ready to aid U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and its NATO allies in support of ongoing operations currently in Europe, including the TMO team.



“All shipments from units supporting the mission are given to us,” said Duff. “TMO chooses the best routes and modes to ensure the cargo and supplies are delivered on time. We have USAFE approved transportation providers to move large assets and vehicles.”



Every team member is contributing to the mission, no matter the rank.



“We have senior noncommissioned officers down to our NCOs and our Airmen sending out items every day and trying to get the job done,” said Airman First Class Arturo Chavez, 31st LRS TMO outbound technician. “Whenever we get a call that something needs to be shipped, one of our guys will get on it and send it out as fast as they can.”



The TMO team is establishing faster shipping timelines and diplomatic approvals through host nation authorities. They are also teaming with USAFE-level TMO to keep communications open.



“Due to peacetime exercises it can take weeks for diplomatic clearances,” said Duff. “Working with [our major command] and host nation embassies, we broke a record during the initial deployment pushing 33 trucks out in one day when our normal limit is 12. Our amazing TMO team worked together within the unit to ensure the initial push was a success!”



The 31st LRS continues to send supplies and support members through various shipments, whether they are large or small.



“As of right now we are in a sustainment period,” said Duff. “Meaning that all units and normal operations are set up and now we are sending cargo back to be repaired. The TMO team is the main focal point for all government cargo shipping globally.”



During their normal day-to-day operations, the team manages assets from different units and customers. They also distribute assets and cargo to different locations all over the world, including deployed locations.



“On behalf of the TMO leadership we are super proud of how quickly and efficiently the team has stepped up to the task while overcoming new and unusual obstacles,” said Duff. “The team has been very agile and has embodied the Wyvern spirit.”