    Royal Australian Navy Visits Frank Cable [Image 3 of 3]

    Royal Australian Navy Visits Frank Cable

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BRISBANE, Australia (March. 16, 2022) U.S. Navy Hull Technician 2nd Class Pamela Hensley, assigned the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains the capabilities of the carpentry shop onboard the ship to Royal Australian Navy Lt. Rob Plater, assigned to HMAS Moreton, during a tour of Frank Cable, March 16. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Australian Navy Visits Frank Cable [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Navy
    submarine tender
    USS Frank Cable
    Brisbane

