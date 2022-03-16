Royal Australian Navy Visits Frank Cable

BRISBANE, Australia (March. 16, 2022) U.S. Navy Hull Technician 2nd Class Pamela Hensley, assigned the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains the capabilities of the carpentry shop onboard the ship to Royal Australian Navy Lt. Rob Plater, assigned to HMAS Moreton, during a tour of Frank Cable, March 16. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

