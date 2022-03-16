Royal Australian Navy Visits Frank Cable

BRISBANE, Australia (March 16, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. Al Alarcon, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), speaks with Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Fiona Southwood, the commanding officer of HMAS Moreton, prior to a tour of Frank Cable, March 16. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

