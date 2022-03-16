CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore

SINGAPORE (March 16, 2022) Ursula Dunford, Heather Chapa, and Lais Boff present Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, with a “hand” made token of appreciation from the military children who frequent the Child and Youth Program at Singapore Naval Installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Shadow Paul/released)
