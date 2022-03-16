SINGAPORE (March 16, 2022) Ursula Dunford, Heather Chapa, and Lais Boff present Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan, with a “hand” made token of appreciation from the military children who frequent the Child and Youth Program at Singapore Naval Installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Shadow Paul/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 02:52 Photo ID: 7096469 VIRIN: 220316-N-QT898-0004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.37 MB Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Matthew Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.