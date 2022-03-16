SINGAPORE (March 16, 2022) Rear Adm. Carl Lahti (right), Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, U.S. Navy Region Japan, and Capt. Hans Sholley, Commanding Officer, Singapore Area Coordinator, speak with Fleet Gym director Mike DiDinato during a tour of installation facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Shadow Paul/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 02:52
|Photo ID:
|7096467
|VIRIN:
|220316-N-QT898-0002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Matthew Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT