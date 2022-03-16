Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore [Image 1 of 4]

    CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Bradley  

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    SINGAPORE (March 16, 2022) Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, U.S. Navy Region Japan, receives a tour of the Navy Exchange from the store manager, Aurora Ramos. (U.S. Navy photo by Shadow Paul/released)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 02:52
    Photo ID: 7096466
    VIRIN: 220316-N-QT898-0001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
