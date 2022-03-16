CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore

SINGAPORE (March 16, 2022) Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, U.S. Navy Region Japan, receives a tour of the Navy Exchange from the store manager, Aurora Ramos. (U.S. Navy photo by Shadow Paul/released)
