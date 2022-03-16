Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore [Image 3 of 4]

    CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Bradley  

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    SINGAPORE (March 16, 2022) Rear Adm. Carl Lahti (left), Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, Navy Region Japan, and Capt. Hans Sholley, Commanding Officer, Singapore Area Coordinator, review a photo album during a tour of housing facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Shadow Paul/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 02:52
    Photo ID: 7096468
    VIRIN: 220316-N-QT898-0003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Matthew Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore
    CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore
    CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore
    CNFJ/CNRJ Visits Singapore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNFJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT