U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ), second from right, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USFJ, speak with Cmdr. Wilbur Hines, commanding officer of Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU7) and Senior Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician Jorey Love aboard a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) during a tour of NBU7 facilities at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) March 16, 2022. Rupp and Snider toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

