U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USFJ, meet with Sailors assigned to NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Sasebo during a tour of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), March 15, 2022. Rupp and Snider toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

