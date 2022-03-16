U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) meets Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Marcello Chaney during a tour of the Maebata Ordnance facility at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) March 16, 2022. Rupp toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
