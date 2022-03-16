Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces, Japan (USFJ) meets Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Marcello Chaney during a tour of the Maebata Ordnance facility at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) March 16, 2022. Rupp toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 21:05
    Photo ID: 7096173
    VIRIN: 220316-N-HI376-1135
    Resolution: 4089x3176
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS
    U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS
    U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS
    U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS
    U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS
    U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS
    U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS
    U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFJ
    United States Forces Japan
    Maebata Ordnance Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT