U.S. Forces Japan visits CFAS

U.S. Navy Master Chief Dennis Hunt, command master chief of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) speaks with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wendell J. Snider, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, United States Forces Japan, during a visit to CFAS March 16, 2022. Snider and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, USFJ toured CFAS facilities and met with local Sasebo leaders as part of a scheduled visit to CFAS to increase familiarity with the installation, its missions, and the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

Date Taken: 03.16.2022
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP