U.S. Army Master Sgt. David Barber escorts Command Sgt. Maj. Arunas Aliukonis, National Defense Volunteer Forces, Armed Forces of Lithuania and Command Sgt. Maj. Darius Masiulis, Lithuanian Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Lithuania to meet with Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander J. Yazzie during Combined Resolve XVI with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe members assigned to 10th Special Forces Group Dec. 08, 2021, in Hohenfels, Germany. The exercise is designed to evaluate and assess the readiness of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division but also created opportunities for Special Operations Forces from Ukraine and The U.S. along with the Lithuanian KASP (National Volunteer Defence Forces) to hone unconventional warfare skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kirsti Brooksby)

