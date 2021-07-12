Ukrainian Special Operations Forces soldiers pull security after deboarding a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade during Combined Resolve XVI with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe members assigned to 10th Special Forces Group Dec. 07, 2021, in Hohenfels, Germany. The exercise is designed to evaluate and assess the readiness of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division but also created opportunities for Special Operations Forces from Ukraine and The U.S. along with the Lithuanian KASP (National Volunteer Defence Forces) to hone unconventional warfare skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kirsti Brooksby)

