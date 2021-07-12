Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBR XVI [Image 11 of 26]

    CBR XVI

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Kirsti Brooksby 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Ukrainian Special Operations Forces soldiers prepare to board a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade during Combined Resolve XVI with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe members assigned to 10th Special Forces Group Dec. 07, 2021, in Hohenfels, Germany. The exercise is designed to evaluate and assess the readiness of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division but also created opportunities for Special Operations Forces from Ukraine and The U.S. along with the Lithuanian KASP (National Volunteer Defence Forces) to hone unconventional warfare skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kirsti Brooksby)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 07:52
    Photo ID: 7094506
    VIRIN: 211207-Z-VP437-635
    Resolution: 5392x3595
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBR XVI [Image 26 of 26], by PFC Kirsti Brooksby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    Ukrainian SOF
    CBR XVI

