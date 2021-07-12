A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for take off during Combined Resolve XVI, Dec. 07, 2021, in Hohenfels, Germany. The exercise is designed to evaluate and assess the readiness of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division but also created opportunities for Special Operations Forces from Ukraine and The U.S. along with the Lithuanian KASP (National Volunteer Defence Forces) to hone unconventional warfare skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kirsti Brooksby)

