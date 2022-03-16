Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and ROK Committed to Maintaining Ironclad Alliance [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. and ROK Committed to Maintaining Ironclad Alliance

    PYETONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Republic of Korea Gen. Seung Kyum Kim, Deputy Commander of Combined Forces Command, and Minister Suh, Wook, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, inspect the future ROK-U.S. CFC Headquarters at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2022. Minister Suh visited Camp Humphreys to thank U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security of the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet).

