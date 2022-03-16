U.S. and ROK Committed to Maintaining Ironclad Alliance

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet | Members of Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense, United Nations Command, Combined...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet | Members of Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, and 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division stand together at 2ID Headquarters’ Hall of Heroes, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2022. Minister Suh, Wook, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, visited Camp Humphreys to thank U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security of the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet). see less | View Image Page

Defense Minister Suh Wook, Ministry of National Defense, visited United States Army Garrison - Humphreys to thank United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security of the Korean peninsula today.



Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea Commander, hosted Minister Suh as they toured several different USFK facilities and visited with military units that protect and defend the ROK.



“Today was a great opportunity to thank Minister Suh for his tireless support and dedication to strengthening the ROK-U.S. Alliance,” said LaCamera.



Both emphasized the importance of the ROK-U.S. alliance and maintaining a strong combined defense posture to maintaining peace, security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



“Our combined military forces provide a credible military deterrence to any adversary or threat who oppose us, and owe a great deal of gratitude to Minister Suh for prioritizing our ironclad alliance,” said LaCamera.