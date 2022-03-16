Members of Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, and 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division stand together at 2ID Headquarters’ Hall of Heroes, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2022. Minister Suh, Wook, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, visited Camp Humphreys to thank U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security of the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:34 Photo ID: 7094380 VIRIN: 220316-A-CI827-0274 Resolution: 8467x3652 Size: 2.11 MB Location: PYETONGTAEK, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and ROK Committed to Maintaining Ironclad Alliance [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Kris Bonet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.