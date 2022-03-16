U.S. and ROK Committed to Maintaining Ironclad Alliance

U.S. Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, greets Minister Suh, Wook, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2022. Minister Suh visited Camp Humphreys to thank USFK and UNC for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security of the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet).

