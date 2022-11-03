52nd Fighter Wing leadership and Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Interior and Sports employees Carsten Goeller and Udo Rzany showcase the shared cooperation and long-standing relationship at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Host nation partners strengthen the readiness of the NATO’s current defense posture within the European theatre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
This work, Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
