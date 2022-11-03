Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft [Image 3 of 3]

    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    52nd Fighter Wing leadership and Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Interior and Sports employees Carsten Goeller and Udo Rzany showcase the shared cooperation and long-standing relationship at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Host nation partners strengthen the readiness of the NATO’s current defense posture within the European theatre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:29
    Photo ID: 7094365
    VIRIN: 220311-F-SS755-0073
    Resolution: 5660x3777
    Size: 13.25 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft
    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft
    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    partnership
    NATOstrong
    EuropeanSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT