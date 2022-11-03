52nd Fighter Wing leadership and Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Interior and Sports employees Carsten Goeller and Udo Rzany showcase the shared cooperation and long-standing relationship at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Host nation partners strengthen the readiness of the NATO’s current defense posture within the European theatre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:29 Photo ID: 7094365 VIRIN: 220311-F-SS755-0073 Resolution: 5660x3777 Size: 13.25 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.