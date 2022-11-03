Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft [Image 2 of 3]

    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Riley, 34th Fighter Squadron director of operations and currently deployed from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, provides a briefing about the capabilities of the F-35A Lightning II fighter jet pilot equipment to employees from the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of the Interior and Sports Carsten Goeller and Udo Rzany during their visit to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Pilots assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing also briefed the leaders about the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets at Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:29
    Photo ID: 7094363
    VIRIN: 220311-F-SS755-0047
    Resolution: 6773x4520
    Size: 14.62 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft
    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft
    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Host Nation
    NatoStrong
    EuropeanSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT