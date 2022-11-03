Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Riley, 34th Fighter Squadron director of operations and currently deployed from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, provides a briefing about the capabilities of the F-35A Lightning II fighter jet pilot equipment to employees from the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of the Interior and Sports Carsten Goeller and Udo Rzany during their visit to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Pilots assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing also briefed the leaders about the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets at Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

