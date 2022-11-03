Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft

    Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    52nd Fighter Wing leadership and personnel assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, provide a tour to individuals from the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Interior and Sports at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Wing leadership invited the visitors to base for tours of and briefings about the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    F-35
    partnership
    host nation
    NATOStrong
    EuropeanSupport2022

