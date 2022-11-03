Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft

52nd Fighter Wing leadership and personnel assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, provide a tour to individuals from the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Interior and Sports at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Wing leadership invited the visitors to base for tours of and briefings about the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 04:29
|Photo ID:
|7094360
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-SS755-0020
|Resolution:
|6377x3587
|Size:
|12.45 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
