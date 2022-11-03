52nd Fighter Wing leadership and personnel assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, provide a tour to individuals from the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Interior and Sports at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Wing leadership invited the visitors to base for tours of and briefings about the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:29 Photo ID: 7094360 VIRIN: 220311-F-SS755-0020 Resolution: 6377x3587 Size: 12.45 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wing invites key leaders to view F-35, F-16 aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.