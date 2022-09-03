Joint Task Force-Bravo and the Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command partnered with the Honduran Army’s 120th Infantry Brigade and the Institute of Anthropology and History to assess cultural heritage sites impacted by hurricanes Eta and Iota in Copan, Honduras, March 7-11. The week-long exchange included conferences and practices on the field. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
