    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment [Image 21 of 22]

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

    COPAN RUINAS, HONDURAS

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Dr. Hayden Bassett, assistant curator of archeology at the Virginia Museum of Natural History and director of the Cultural Heritage Monitoring Lab, conducts a virtual discussion with U.S. and Honduran participants during the closing of a cultural heritage site assessment in Copan Ruinas, Honduras, March 12, 2022. The exchange included the 120th’s Soldiers providing data and coordinates through satellite radio and geospatial technology that Bassett would collect to create a map that will assist in predicting where the sites could be impacted by natural disaster to support the Honduran Inst. of Anthropology in the future. (U.S. army photo by Maria Pinel)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 17:26
    Photo ID: 7093677
    VIRIN: 220311-O-VI420-0169
    Location: COPAN RUINAS, HN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment [Image 22 of 22], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

    USACAPOC
    JTFB
    Honduras
    Monuments Officers
    Cultural Heritage Protection

