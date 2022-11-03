Dr. Hayden Bassett, assistant curator of archeology at the Virginia Museum of Natural History and director of the Cultural Heritage Monitoring Lab, conducts a virtual discussion with U.S. and Honduran participants during the closing of a cultural heritage site assessment in Copan Ruinas, Honduras, March 12, 2022. The exchange included the 120th’s Soldiers providing data and coordinates through satellite radio and geospatial technology that Bassett would collect to create a map that will assist in predicting where the sites could be impacted by natural disaster to support the Honduran Inst. of Anthropology in the future. (U.S. army photo by Maria Pinel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 17:26 Photo ID: 7093677 VIRIN: 220311-O-VI420-0169 Resolution: 3872x2717 Size: 604.48 KB Location: COPAN RUINAS, HN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment [Image 22 of 22], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.