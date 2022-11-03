Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment [Image 20 of 22]

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

    LAS MESAS, COPAN, HONDURAS

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A Honduran soldier with the 120th Infantry Brigade shows a piece of obsidian found during a test pit survey at Las Mesas, Copan, Honduras, March 11, 2022. Joint Task Force-Bravo and the Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command partnered with the Honduran Army and Institute of Anthropology to assess cultural heritage sites impacted by natural disasters in Copan, Honduras, March 7-11.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 17:26
    Photo ID: 7093676
    VIRIN: 220311-O-VI420-0113
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: LAS MESAS, COPAN, HN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment [Image 22 of 22], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

    USACAPOC
    JTFB
    Honduras
    Monuments Officers
    Cultural Heritage Protection

