JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

Honduran soldiers with the 120th Infantry Brigade separate soil while conducting a test pit survey with support from U.S. Army Capt. William Welsh, archeologist with the 321st Civil Affairs Brigade at Las Mesas, Copan, Honduras, March 11, 2022. Welsh provided his archeology expertise during a cultural heritage assessment between U.S. and Honduran partners to assist host nation forces in identifying sites of cultural value to better protect them during and after disaster relief operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 Location: LAS MESAS, COPAN, HN