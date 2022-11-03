Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment [Image 19 of 22]

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

    LAS MESAS, COPAN, HONDURAS

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Honduran soldiers with the 120th Infantry Brigade separate soil while conducting a test pit survey with support from U.S. Army Capt. William Welsh, archeologist with the 321st Civil Affairs Brigade at Las Mesas, Copan, Honduras, March 11, 2022. Welsh provided his archeology expertise during a cultural heritage assessment between U.S. and Honduran partners to assist host nation forces in identifying sites of cultural value to better protect them during and after disaster relief operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 17:26
    Photo ID: 7093675
    VIRIN: 220311-O-VI420-0111
    Resolution: 3591x2394
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: LAS MESAS, COPAN, HN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment [Image 22 of 22], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACAPOC
    JTFB
    Honduras
    Monuments Officers
    Cultural Heritage Protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT