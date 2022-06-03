Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship

    6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, delivers remarks to service members participating in the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 7, 2022. The week prior, MacDill hosted applicants to attend a 12-day trial camp where 18 overall athletes were selected to represent each service’s team. At this year’s event, participants represented bases from all over the world to include countries such as Germany, England and Spain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Soccer
    USAF
    Armed Forces Sports
    6 FSS

