6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship

U.S. Air Force Colonel Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, delivers remarks to service members participating in the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 7, 2022. The week prior, MacDill hosted applicants to attend a 12-day trial camp where 18 overall athletes were selected to represent each service’s team. At this year’s event, participants represented bases from all over the world to include countries such as Germany, England and Spain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

