    6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members stand in formation during the opening ceremony of the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Tournament at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 6, 2022. Each U.S. Department of Defense service is responsible for fielding a team made up of 18 of their best athletes. At the end of the championship, the top 21 athletes across all services are chosen to represent the All Service Armed Forces Team. These individuals move forward to represent Team U.S.A. at the Conseil International du Sport Militaire Men’s World Championship against military teams from nations all over the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 15:01
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Soccer
    USAF
    Armed Forces Sports
    6 FSS

