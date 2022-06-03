6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship

U.S. service members march together during the opening ceremony of the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 6, 2022. The week-long Championship hosts members from all branches under the U.S. Department of Defense. After a competitive trial camp, 18 members are selected to represent each service’s team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

Date Taken: 03.06.2022
Location: TAMPA, FL, US