U.S. service members march together during the opening ceremony of the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 6, 2022. The week-long Championship hosts members from all branches under the U.S. Department of Defense. After a competitive trial camp, 18 members are selected to represent each service’s team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 15:01
|Photo ID:
|7093408
|VIRIN:
|220306-F-OH732-1001
|Resolution:
|4878x3252
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
