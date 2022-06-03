Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship [Image 1 of 4]

    6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members march together during the opening ceremony of the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 6, 2022. The week-long Championship hosts members from all branches under the U.S. Department of Defense. After a competitive trial camp, 18 members are selected to represent each service’s team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 15:01
    Photo ID: 7093408
    VIRIN: 220306-F-OH732-1001
    Resolution: 4878x3252
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship
    6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship
    6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship
    6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soccer
    USAF
    Armed Forces Sports
    6 FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT