U.S. service members stand in formation during the opening ceremony of the Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Tournament at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 6, 2022. Each branch of service under the U.S. Department of Defense is responsible for fielding a team of 18 of their best athletes. At the end of the championship, the top 21 athletes will be selected to represent Team U.S.A. at the Conseil International du Sport Militaire Men’s World Championship against military teams from nations all over the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 15:01
|Photo ID:
|7093410
|VIRIN:
|220306-F-OH732-1028
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6 FSS hosts Armed Forces Soccer Championship [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
