SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ivan Pinder-Bey, 17th Contracting Squadron commander, presents a certificate to Master Sgt. Stephen Fray, 17th Contracting Squadron superintendent, acknowledging his promotion to senior master sergeant at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 11, 2022. Fray, was one of three selectees on Goodfellow to be promoted to senior master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Steve Garrett)

Date Taken: 03.11.2022
Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US