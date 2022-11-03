Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW [Image 1 of 3]

    SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Steve Garrett 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard King, 17th Force Support Squadron commander, presents a certificate to Master Sgt. Alan Bruhn, 17th Force Support Squadron education and training superintendent, acknowledging his selection to promote to senior master sergeant at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 11, 2022. Bruhn was part of the 8.28% selected for promotion to senior master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Steve Garrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 14:57
    VIRIN: 220311-F-GU305-1018
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Steve Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    release
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    senior master sergeant

