SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard King, 17th Force Support Squadron commander, presents a certificate to Master Sgt. Alan Bruhn, 17th Force Support Squadron education and training superintendent, acknowledging his selection to promote to senior master sergeant at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 11, 2022. Bruhn was part of the 8.28% selected for promotion to senior master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Steve Garrett)

