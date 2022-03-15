SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Wing celebrated those who were selected for the rank of senior master sergeant in the 2022 E-8 selection cycle, March 11. This year, there were only 1,443 individuals selected out of 17,419 eligible.

    As a senior master sergeant, the selectees will utilize their learned leadership and management skills from throughout their career in preparation for expanded responsibilities and higher leadership endeavors. They mentor and lead new officers and enlisted Airmen below them, who often look up to them for advice.

    Congratulations to Senior Master Sgt. select Alan Bruhn, 17th Force Support Squadron education and training superintendent; Senior Master Sgt. select Stephen Fray, 17th Contracting Squadron superintendent; and to Senior Master Sgt. select Stephen Brest, 17th Training Support Squadron superintendent of operations, on becoming the next senior master sergeants in the Air Force!

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
