Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW [Image 2 of 3]

    SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Steve Garrett 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The senior master sergeant selectee’s promotion certificates are displayed in the Powell Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 11, 2022. Out of 17,419 individuals eligible for promotion this year, only 1,443 individuals were selected for the rank of senior master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Steve Garrett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 14:57
    Photo ID: 7093379
    VIRIN: 220311-F-GU305-1005
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 17.53 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Steve Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW
    SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW
    SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SMSgt selectees of the 17th TRW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    release
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    senior master sergeant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT