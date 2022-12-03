USAFA Recognition Class of 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt Gen Richard M. Clark displys his flight cap, which was recently recovered after flying more than 20 miles above the earth via a weather balloon launched by Cadets in the rocketry club. He congratulated the rocketry club at the Recognition Dinner held for the class of 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colo., on March 12, 2021. Successful completion of Recognition formalizes their identity as cadets and allows them to wear the Prop and Wings insignia on their uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

