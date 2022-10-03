USAFA Recognition Class of 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadets are motivated to march from the Terrazzo to their respective dormatories to begin physical training during the class of 2025’s recognition at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on March 10, 2022. Successful completion of Recognition formalizes their identity as cadets and allows them to wear the Prop and Wings insignia on their uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

