USAFA Recognition Class of 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadets participate in team-building exercises during the class of 2025’s recognition at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on March 11, 2022. Successful completion of Recognition formalizes their identity as cadets and allows them to wear the Prop and Wings insignia on their uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

