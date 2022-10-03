Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Recognition Class of 2025 [Image 1 of 8]

    USAFA Recognition Class of 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadets read from their Contrails handbooks in their respective dormatories while conducting physical training during the class of 2025’s recognition at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on March 10, 2022. Successful completion of Recognition formalizes their identity as cadets and allows them to wear the Prop and Wings insignia on their uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    Air Force Academy
    Recognition
    USAFA

