USAFA Recognition Class of 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadets read from their Contrails handbooks in their respective dormatories while conducting physical training during the class of 2025’s recognition at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on March 10, 2022. Successful completion of Recognition formalizes their identity as cadets and allows them to wear the Prop and Wings insignia on their uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US