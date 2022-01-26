The T56 3.5 engine, built by propulsion specialists at the 109th Airlift Wing, is part of an Air Force-wide initiative to update C-130 aircraft. This enhancement is estimated to extend the life of aircraft by decades. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente)
This work, 109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Madison Daquelente, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
