    109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine

    109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine

    SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    The T56 3.5 engine, built by propulsion specialists at the 109th Airlift Wing, is part of an Air Force-wide initiative to update C-130 aircraft. This enhancement is estimated to extend the life of aircraft by decades. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022
    Photo ID: 7092961
    VIRIN: 220126-Z-WA102-0006
    Resolution: 4745x2742
    Size: 707.73 KB
    Location: SCHENECTADY, NY, US 
    air guard
    NYNG
    109AW
    lc130h
    3.5 turbo engine

