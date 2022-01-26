The T56 3.5 engine, built by propulsion specialists at the 109th Airlift Wing, is part of an Air Force-wide initiative to update C-130 aircraft. This enhancement is estimated to extend the life of aircraft by decades. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7092961 VIRIN: 220126-Z-WA102-0006 Resolution: 4745x2742 Size: 707.73 KB Location: SCHENECTADY, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Madison Daquelente, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.