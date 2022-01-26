U.S. Air National Guard Staff. Sgt. Jason Candido, a propulsion specialist at the 109th Airlift Wing, performs maintenance on a 3.5 turbo engine, Jan. 26, 2022 at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Schenectady, New York. Candido was one of two airmen who spent over a month assembling the engine from scratch. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7092957
|VIRIN:
|220126-Z-WA102-0008
|Resolution:
|6191x3974
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SCHENECTADY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Madison Daquelente, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine
