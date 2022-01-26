U.S. Air National Guard Staff. Sgt. Jason Candido, a propulsion specialist at the 109th Airlift Wing, performs maintenance on a 3.5 turbo engine, Jan. 26, 2022 at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Schenectady, New York. Candido has worked in the 109th propulsion shop for over ten years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7092960 VIRIN: 220126-Z-WA102-0012 Resolution: 3895x6174 Size: 1.42 MB Location: SCHENECTADY, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Madison Daquelente, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.