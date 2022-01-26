109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine

U.S. Air National Guard Staff. Sgt. Jason Candido, a propulsion specialist at the 109th Airlift Wing, performs maintenance on a 3.5 turbo engine, Jan. 26, 2022 at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Schenectady, New York. The engine enhancement is part of an Air Force-wide initiative to update C-130 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente)

