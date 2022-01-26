Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine [Image 2 of 4]

    109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine

    SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff. Sgt. Jason Candido, a propulsion specialist at the 109th Airlift Wing, performs maintenance on a 3.5 turbo engine, Jan. 26, 2022 at Stratton Air National Guard Base, Schenectady, New York. The engine enhancement is part of an Air Force-wide initiative to update C-130 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Daquelente)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 10:33
    Photo ID: 7092959
    VIRIN: 220126-Z-WA102-0013
    Resolution: 5799x3792
    Size: 831.95 KB
    Location: SCHENECTADY, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Madison Daquelente, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine
    109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine
    109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine
    109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    109th first in Air National Guard to build 3.5 engine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air guard
    NYNG
    109AW
    lc130h
    3.5 turbo engine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT