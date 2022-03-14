New Depot Mascot Arrives

Brig. Gen. Julie L. Nethercot, Depot Commanding General, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, depot Sergeant Major, meet the new mascot and issue her orders on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2022. Opha Mae will undergo recruit training before becoming the new depot mascot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

