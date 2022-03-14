Brig. Gen. Julie L. Nethercot, Depot Commanding General, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, depot Sergeant Major, meet the new mascot and issue her orders on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 14, 2022. Opha Mae will undergo recruit training before becoming the new depot mascot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7092950
|VIRIN:
|220314-M-AW120-0095
|Resolution:
|4235x3049
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New Depot Mascot Arrives [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT